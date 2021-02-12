Central Nebraska Humane Society launches trap, neuter and return program

The Central Nebraska Humane Society has begun a trap, neuter and return program.

Fundraising began in November, and the first surgeries were performed last month.

“We’ve got enough funding right now to do about 30 more surgeries. We’ve done 10 to 15 so far,” said Ashley Meister, one of the shelter’s directors.

“The goal is just to try and limit the overpopulation of stray and feral cats in the area,” she said.

The program is meant only for cats.

“We take both genders — whatever someone can trap and bring in to us,” Meister said.

But people have to set up appointments in advance.

“We don’t do walk-ins just because we don’t always have a vet here every day,” she said.

The shelter’s phone number is 308-385-5305.