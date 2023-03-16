At Conestoga Mall, some stores are closing, some stores are leaving and some stores are moving within the mall.

A big transition is underway with the redevelopment of the mall, which will become known as Conestoga Marketplace.

One store that's closing is Hot Topic. The store's final day of operation will be March 24. After that, fans of Hot Topic will have to drive to Lincoln or Omaha.

Among the stores staying in the mall but changing locations are Brittany's, Dee's Hallmark and Tradehome Shoe Store.

Tradehome will move into the former home of Christopher & Banks.

Brian Danner, Tradehome's manager, is optimistic about the mall's future.

"Change is always going to happen," and going through change is difficult, he said.

But once the mall is rebuilt and Target arrives, "it's going to be really nice and great for the community," Danner said.

At Conestoga Marketplace, at least some of the stores will have an outside entrance.

"That's just kind of how things are trending now in the world. They don't make many indoor centers anymore," Danner said.

Some stores are folding because of competition from online shopping.

But, "Hopefully people appreciate old-fashioned service, and come to see me or the other stores in the mall," Danner said.

Tradehome will close at its current location March 26 and reopen March 27.

Many stores in the mall "have really good service," and he hopes people will shop local.

The redevelopment of the mall needed to happen, Danner said.

"I think it's just necessary. I've been here for 11 years, and something needed to change," he said. Tradehome has been in the mall for 35 years.

To accommodate the redevelopment, some stores are moving from the north end of the mall to the south end.

Dee's Hallmark will close at its current spot March 25-31 and reopen on the south side of the mall April 1.

Some of the new homes within the mall might not be permanent. The Hallmark store is guaranteed to be in its new spot only through Feb. 1, 2024.

The Incredible Bulk will stay where it is for at least a year. That's how long the store's lease will run.

American Eagle is changing locations in the mall.

Also staying open are Buckle, Maurice's, Glik's, Claire's and Pro Image.

At least one of those stores might change locations within the mall.

Bath & Body Works will leave the mall and open at another location April 28. That location is believed to be at Northwest Crossing.

K.O. Toys is moving to 1209 Allen Drive.

A call to the owner of Pretzel Maker was not returned. An employee said if the pretzel shop does leave the mall, an option is a drive-through location elsewhere.

A woman at Joann Fabric and Craft said no decision has been made about the store's future.

Best Buy will stay where it is, a manager said.

As merchants understand it, the former homes of Sears and J.C. Penney will be demolished as part of the redevelopment.