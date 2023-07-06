“What Connects Us,” a Nebraska Chautauqua, is heading to Grand Island for programs on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Presented by Humanities Nebraska, this event is planned in celebration of HN’s 50th anniversary year.

Popular Chautauqua scholars from previous Chautauquas will appear as historic figures under the tent in the Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town on both evenings and will conduct workshops at Grand Island Public Library on Saturday. All events are free and open to the public.

The schedule includes:

Friday evening:

Stuhr MuseumFood available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Cafe in Railroad Town

5:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment by David Seay

6:30 p.m.: An evening with Mark Twain (as portrayed by Warren Brown)

7:30 p.m.: An evening with Edith Wharton (as portrayed by Karen Vuranch)

8:20 p.m.: Q & A with both scholars

Saturday daytime: Grand Island

Public Library10 a.m.: “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song” presented by Becky Stone

11:15 a.m.: “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples & All Americans” presented by Taylor Keen

1:15 p.m.: “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI” presented by Karen Vuranch

2:30 p.m.: “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections” presented by Warren Brown

Saturday evening: Stuhr MuseumFood available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Cafe in Railroad Town

5:30 p.m.: Musical Entertainment by Dan Holtz

6:30 p.m.: An evening with Rosa Parks (as portrayed by Becky Stone)

7:30 p.m.: An evening with Standing Bear (as portrayed by Taylor Keen)

8:20 p.m.: Q & A with both scholars

Learn more at www.NebraskaChautauqua.org.

“What Connects Us” is presented by Humanities Nebraska in partnership with Stuhr Museum, the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Grand Island Public Library, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Kim and Tom Dinsdale, Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island Tourism, Stuhr Museum Foundation, and other generous sponsors.