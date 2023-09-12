Next year Chief Industries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding in Grand Island.

Later this year, Chief plans to start construction on its new corporate headquarters at Prairie Commons in Grand Island.

In anticipation of its 70th anniversary, Chief Industries has expanded from four lots at Husker Harvest Days to 12 lots and has created Chief’s model farmstead that’s complete with home, machine shed and grain bins all manufactured by the many divisions of the company.

According to Beth Frerichs, Director of Marketing and Communications at Chief Industries, the company has been a part of Husker Harvest Days for decades now.

“We became one of their premier sponsors about five years ago,” Frerichs said.

She said the partnership between Chief Industries and HHD continues to grow.

“As we were evaluating our status and partnership, we realized that we weren’t presenting ourselves as well as we could be at Husker Harvest Days,” Frerichs said. “So the decision was made to have a larger space where people could visualize the All-American Farm. We wanted to create a space where people could come in and really experience what it’s like to work with us in agriculture.”

At Chief’s All-American Farm, visitors will find a BonnaVilla custom-made home composed of 2,136 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, a 60- by 80-foot Chief Buildings metal building for equipment storage and a cutting-edge grain system designed to streamline operations.

What will catch the eye at the display is the new 140,600-bushel grain bin with a 61-foot, 10-inch diameter and the innovative 2023 V-Rib roof. The bin boasts improved structural integrity, enhanced weather resistance and increased wind resilience.

“Husker Harvest Days is the largest working farm show and we wanted to show our support for it,” Frerichs said. “We understand the importance of this event to the agricultural community, where people can see and experience new products and innovations. It’s a great opportunity for Chief to showcase our best and most innovative products at the show. We can directly talk to people, show them our products, and discuss how we can support their needs in agriculture.”

Chief Industries started in 1954 as a residential construction company. Over time, it expanded into the grain storage market with Chief Ag, providing grain bins.

“We recognized that farmers needed more than just grain bins, so we ventured into storage buildings and fabricated parts for agricultural equipment, which led to the establishment of Chief Fabrication,” Frerichs said. “As we continued to grow, we also entered the housing industry with BonnaVilla homes, catering to generational farmers who needed housing for their families.”

She said Chief Carriers handles the transportation of its products worldwide.

In 1980, Chief bought its first running dry mill ethanol plant in Hastings, and later acquired another one in Lexington.

“Today, we have seven divisions that cover various aspects of agriculture and manufacturing,” Frerichs said.

Chief Industries in more than 40 countries worldwide.

“We have customers on every continent except Antarctica,” she said.