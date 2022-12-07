'Christmas Carol' also takes the stage this weekend at GISH

“A Christmas Carol,” an annual production featuring Grand Island Public School students and members of the community, will take the stage this weekend in tandem with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Show times are 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grand Island Senior High (use the east entrance). There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated to help students in need.

“A Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of the Dickens’ classic that tells the tale of the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge. A prosperous businessman, be believes that personal wealth and heartless financial tactics are much more valuable than the friendship, happiness and comfort of those around him.

This Christmas, he is forced to come face to face with his selfish ways when he is confronted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve: The Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Future. In the course of one night, Scrooge is forced to recognize his faults and just might gain the chance to make amends.

Fore more information, contact GISH at 308-385-5950.