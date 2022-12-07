 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Christmas Carol' also takes the stage this weekend at GISH

  • Updated
  • 0

“A Christmas Carol,” an annual production featuring Grand Island Public School students and members of the community, will take the stage this weekend in tandem with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Show times are 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grand Island Senior High (use the east entrance). There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated to help students in need.

“A Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of the Dickens’ classic that tells the tale of the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge. A prosperous businessman, be believes that personal wealth and heartless financial tactics are much more valuable than the friendship, happiness and comfort of those around him.

This Christmas, he is forced to come face to face with his selfish ways when he is confronted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve: The Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Future. In the course of one night, Scrooge is forced to recognize his faults and just might gain the chance to make amends.

People are also reading…

Fore more information, contact GISH at 308-385-5950.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […]

The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts