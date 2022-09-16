Church briefs

Methodist Church celebrating Chapman Days Sept. 17CHAPMAN — The Methodist Church will offer numerous activities on Saturday during the celebration of Chapman Days.

Breakfast burritos, costing $2, will begin to be served at 9 a.m.

Lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a chili dog, ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, homemade pie and drink. The cost for adults is $8 and children ages 10 and under $4.

Pie a la mode will be offered all day.

Raffle tickets will be sold for Central City Dairy Queen, Fox Theater movie night for two, and CC Mall gift cards. And the church’s flea market has something for everyone.