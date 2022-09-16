 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church briefs

  • 0

Methodist Church celebrating Chapman Days Sept. 17CHAPMAN — The Methodist Church will offer numerous activities on Saturday during the celebration of Chapman Days.

Breakfast burritos, costing $2, will begin to be served at 9 a.m.

Lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a chili dog, ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, homemade pie and drink. The cost for adults is $8 and children ages 10 and under $4.

Pie a la mode will be offered all day.

Raffle tickets will be sold for Central City Dairy Queen, Fox Theater movie night for two, and CC Mall gift cards. And the church’s flea market has something for everyone.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts