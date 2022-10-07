Church Notes: St. Leo’s collecting coat give-away items

St. Leo’s collecting coat give-away items

The Human Concerns Committee at St. Leo’s Parish is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots of all sizes. The coats will be distributed free of charge to people in need on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Peachis Amadou, Outreach coordinator at St. Leo’s Parish, said the event has been a great success over the past 18 years. Last year, 2,096 coats were collected and 1,648 were distributed.

“We are blessed to have such a giving community,” Amadou said. “Their generosity is what makes this event possible.”

New or gently used coats, hats, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at the following sites: all U-Save Pharmacy locations, both Super Saver stores, Hy-Vee, the YMCA, the YWCA, Feel Fit and St. Leo’s Church.

The past 18 years have shown a great need for children’s coats of all sizes and adult coats XXL and larger.

Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor Homeless Shelter, said that the coat give-away is helpful to their residents. “We are thankful for St. Leo’s annual coat give-away. Our clients and people in need throughout the community benefit from this generous event. We often encounter families who are struggling to provide basic needs, and events like St. Leo’s coat give-away provide them with essentials as they work to get back on their feet. Not only that, it’s a great way for the community to show up for one another.”

Distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Leo’s Church, 2410 S. Blaine St. Coats left over will be donated to the Church of Christ for its free clothing give-away every Thursday.

First Christian fundraiser set for Oct. 14

First Christian Church will be hosting a Feast of Booth Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the church, 2400 W. 14th St.

The fundraiser includes homemade baked goods for sale.

Also, a chicken noodle dinner will be provided consisting of chicken noodles over mashed potatoes and a choice of dessert including pumpkin dessert, apple crisp or cranberry fluff. The cost is $10.

Frozen quarts of chicken noodles costing $8 will be sold separately.

Carry out only will be available for both the dinner and frozen quarts.

Those interested in attending the dinner or using carry out can order by calling the church at 308-382-6738 or order online at fccgi.wordpress.com. Please have you orders in by Oct. 10. Walk-ins are also welcome.