CHURCH NOTES

Fall concert (plus pie!) on Sunday

A concert of Christian music will be presented at Mamre Evangelical Free Church at 7 p.m. Sunday. Performing will be Paul Hofrichter, originally from Wood River. Everyone is invited.

Hofrichter worked as a musician in Europe for 17 years, followed by 17 years at E Free Church in Grand Island. The past five years he has been pastor at the Mamre Church in rural Marquette.

The concert will include hymns, gospel, praise and worship, and Christian contemporary songs accompanied by guitar, ukulele, backing tracks, Pan flute and musical saw.

Pie will be served after the concert. Both the concert and the pie are free. A freewill offering will be collected.

Mamre is between Aurora and Central City at 1804 E. 25 Road or 2 and 1/2 miles east of Highway 14 on 25 Road.

Cairo UM hosts Soup and Bazaar Day Nov. 12

CAIRO — The Cairo United Methodist Church will host is annual Soup and Bazaar Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, sandwiches and pie will be served. Carryout meals will be available. A freewill offering will be collected.

The event will also include baked good and early attic treasures.

The church is located at 506 E. Kansas St. in Cairo. Hunters are welcome.

Mobile food pantry set for Nov. 12 at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Nov 12, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.