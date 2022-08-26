Church Notes

Resurrection changes weekend Mass scheduleResurrection Catholic Church will be changing the weekend Mass schedule beginning the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4.

Saturday evening Mass will be at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday Masses will be at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Diocese of G.I. hosts Eucharistic celebration during State FairThe Diocese of Grand Island will have a Eucharistic celebration during the NE State Fair on Sundays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

Celebration of Mass will be at 9 a.m. in the Family Fun Zone on the AGI Stage, near the 4-H/FFA Fieldhouse.

Celebrants will be Bishop Emeritus Dendinger on Aug. 28 and Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt on Sept. 4.

LLL sponsors worship service at State FairThe Nebraska District Lutheran Laymen’s League will sponsor a worship service at the Nebraska State Fair at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 — note this year’s new time. The service will be at the AGI stage located in the Family Fun Zone on the north end of the fairgrounds, just south of the 4-H Building.

The Rev. James Deloach, senior pastor at Zion, Kearney, will be the speaker.

The offering will go toward the Nebraska District LLL Special Projects.