CHURCH NOTES

Abelskiver breakfast Saturday in Dannebrog

DANNEBROG — A traditional abelskiver breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog.

Danish abelskiver (puffy pancake balls), scrambled eggs, sausage, applesauce, orange juice and coffee will be served.

Special hostess Harriett Nielsen will be present to greet and visit. This is a freewill offering event.

Come and enjoy this traditional Danish delicacy most often served at Christmas time.

St. Leo’s fundraiser set for this weekend

St. Leo’s Catholic Church will host its 10th annual Craft and Vendors Fair and Soup Supper this weekend.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church, 2410 S. Blaine St.

This is a fundraiser for the St. Leo’s youth summer mission trip to Champaign, Ill., and other youth retreats. A variety of unique home craft and popular home-based vendors for your holiday shopping will be available. The youth will also provide homemade soup, including chicken noodle, chili and their popular taco soup. Fresh baked cinnamon rolls are included.

All freewill donations benefit the youth mission trip and retreats.

For more information, call 308-382-4753.

Scott Taylor’s house concert set for Dec. 15

Former pastor and “singer-songwriter” Scott Taylor, who left Grand Island in 2015 and now lives in Oklahoma, returns for a house concert on Thursday, Dec. 15. Performance time is 7 p.m. at First Christian, 2400 W. 14th St.

“I miss the wonderful Christmas concerts we did … so I’m coming back to visit with friends and I thought ‘Why not get the gang back together and sing some songs once more?’”

That “gang” refers to longtime friends Doris Winkler and Paul Wold, who often performed with Taylor when he was living in Grand Island. They will perform a variety of tunes including a set of Christmas carols and music.

“I’ve got some new ones and reworked older ones, so it will be an adventure,” Taylor said.

There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated to help the musicians.

For more information, email revsrtaylor@gmail.com.