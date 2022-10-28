Church Notes

Central City UMC Fall Fest set for Nov. 6CENTRAL CITY — The United Methodist Church, 2601 18th Ave., in Central City will host Fall Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The event includes soup and desserts, along with fellowship.

In addition a country store will provide items for sale, there will be a cake walk and a silent auction. The auction closes at 6:30.

Funds obtained will go to the church’s food pantry and Surprised by Hope, which helps members of the community when hardship arrives.

Heartland Lutheran hosting Honoring His Harvest Celebration

Nov. 13Heartland Lutheran High School’s annual Honoring His Harvest Celebration will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with opening welcome at 5 p.m., followed by a catered dinner.

Tickets are $20 each, and reservations can be made through the school office prior to the deadline of noon Friday, Nov. 4, by calling 308-385-3900 or emailing office@heartlandlutheran.org. Reserved tickets can be picked up at the will-call welcome table upon arrival.

This year’s speaker is Bernard Bull, president of Concordia University in Seward. Bull is a regularly featured presenter at national education conferences and has authored and edited several books which will be available at the event.

Fall Bazaar planned

for Nov. 8WOOD RIVER — United Women in Faith will host a Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Main St., in Wood River.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. with coffee and rolls available. Chili, chicken noodle soup and pie will be provided from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a freewill offering event.

Those attending are also invited to check out the “new to you” tables, offering quilts and other handmade items.

Merrick County food bank Nov. 5 at fairgroundsCENTRAL CITY — The November Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.