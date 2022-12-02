Church Notes

Resurrection Catholic’s Stocking Stuffer event set for Dec. 11

Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road, will host its annual Stocking Stuffer from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Ladies of Resurrection will be selling soup to go, bake sale items and Rada cutlery. Vendors will also be present selling a variety of items.

Proceeds are targets for fruit baskets to spread holiday cheer.

Mobile food pantry set for Dec. 10 at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Fonner Park. (Note location change for December only.)

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter from South Locust Street. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.