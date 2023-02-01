 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Calendar

  • Updated
Thursday, Feb. 2

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH

BOYS WRESTLING - vs. Kearney, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING - at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN

BOYS BASKETBALL - vs. Palmer, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL - vs. Palmer, 6 p.m.

