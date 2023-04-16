City Calendar Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGHGIRLS SOCCER - HAC Tournament: vs. Lincoln NE, noonGIRLS TENNIS - vs. Lincoln Southeast, 4 p.m.NORTHWESTBOYS GOLF - Central City Scramble, TBA 0 Comments Tags School Systems Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Monumental disputes: Grand Island company accused of theft “I promised (the owner) I’d tell everyone about my experience until I myself need a headstone,” Michelle Tatro said of an interaction with the… JoAnn files suit against Conestoga Mall owners in Grand Island Seventeen people showed up at Wednesday afternoon's Community Redevelopment Authority meeting, opposed to the closing of Grand Island's JoAnn store. Grand Island boy still in hospital after being hit by semi A 6-year-old Grand Island boy was seriously injured in an April 2 accident near Shady Bend Road and Shady Bend Lane. UNK professor placed on leave after alleged assault on students The alleged incident involved multiple UNK students and a female faculty member. ‘There’s no freaking way’: Inside Jack Hoffman’s world, 10 years after Spring Game fame It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …