The long-running summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department returns for 2023 with an opening performance Thursday, June 1, at Grace Abbott Park.

The six-week series presents concerts on Thursday nights, either at Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets, or Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season includes:

June 1: Code Blue, 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. Everyone will walk away dancing after hearing this band. Their music is eclectic, covering many different styles.

June 8: Jesse Karr Band, 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. A popular local band that plays a “variety of music that will suit any crowd.”

June 15: Mohanna with Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Buechler Park. This band brings a “broad variety of classic songs including history and humor.”

June 22: Blue Plate Special, 8 p.m., Buechler, Park. The band features “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.”

June 29: TeZZ, 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park. “Seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”

July 6: OK Sisters, 8 p.m., Buechler Park. Kate Fly and Karen Lee have been performing acoustic music for more than 35 years together in mid-Nebraska along with close friend Martin Tilley, who plays the blues harmonica. Their music is a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Heartland School of Dance presents annual recital

Students from the Heartland School of Dance will present “Sleeping Beauty” and “A Kaleidoscope of Dance” in two performances this weekend.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at Grand Island Senior High.

Tickets are $16 and are available online at heartlandrecitalgo.ludus.com (use the code hsod23), or at the door.

For more information, contact Karen Jamieson at 308-382-5043.

Tickets now on sale for GILT summer snow

Tickets are now on sale for “Little Shop of Horrors,” the summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the College Park Auditorium.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination!

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees), and are available through the GILT box office, online or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased through the box office. Group discounts are available.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 308-382-2586, or check GILT’s website at githeatre.org.

Children’s theater auditions set for June 1

Auditions for the first of two children’s theater productions sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department are planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division.

Open to children age 7 to 15, a group script reading and casting for “Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” will take place that day. Rehearsals start in earnest on Monday, June 5, and will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Dress rehearsal is Thursday, June 15, with the performance to follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Auditions for the second production, “Big Bad,” are planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, also at Buechler Park. Rehearsals will again run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with dress rehearsal set for Thursday, July 20. Performance time is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

For more information, call 308-389-0290.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

This film is rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call, 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.