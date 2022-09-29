CITY PREVIEW: Grand Island Central Catholic trying to bring attitude to homecoming game

The Grand Island Central Catholic football team hasn’t gotten off to the type of start they imagined.

Sitting at 0-5, the Crusaders have four more regular season games to pick up their first win.

Coach Tim Dvorak said it hasn’t been easy for the team.

“It’s tough, and it’s going to weigh on you in the back of your mind, no matter where your thoughts are,” Dvorak said. “The thing we’re pressing is you just have to come out and compete. Take every opportunity you can to come out and compete, no matter the situation or history. Take advantage of these opportunities you have because you don’t have them forever.”

GICC is coming off of a 41-0 loss to C-2 No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia. However, the final score is a little deceiving as the Crusaders only trailed 14-0 at halftime.

“I’m extremely proud of how our kids came out and competed that first half, particularly on defense,” Dvorak said. “We took them out of what they wanted to do in terms of wanting to run the ball, and we were really able to corral them. They made some adjustments at halftime and took advantage of some open spaces in our defense.”

This week, the Crusaders take on 4-1 Wood River. The Eagles, led by coach Jeff Ashby, feature receiver Caleb Paul, who leads 11-man area players in receiving with 670 yards, 22 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

“He’s a very explosive player and a good athlete,” Dvorak said. “A lot of his yards come after the catch. His ability to make guys miss tackles is where he’s made his living. It’s got to come down to solid fundamentals. Running, hitting and corralling him and not just him. Their quarterback is very good at scrambling as well. Waylon’s (Cronk) very good when things break down in the pocket. He can make something happen.”

Dvorak said defensively, Wood River plays usually features an odd front and relies on their defensive line to get pressure.

“They’re going to be a bend, don’t break kind of defense,” Dvorak said. “Playing a little soft in coverage and just not allowing the big plays against them. We’re going to have to be very disciplined in what we do and find those gaps and holes in their defense on the perimeter and even inside. Play consistent football and not break down with our own mistakes.”

Luckily, for the Crusaders, they’ll have a little more juice and energy as it’s homecoming week, and they get two key players back from injury.

“There always should be when it’s your homecoming week,” Dvorak said. “The whole school takes that extra step to rally around you. You’ve got that support and energy. We’re looking for that extra bit to spark what we can do this week.

“This week, we get our quarterback (Zenon Sack) coming back from injury, and we’re getting Jack Steenson back off of injury on the offensive side of the ball. He can be a big playmaker for us. We haven’t had him since game one. Having him back is going to give us a little bit of explosiveness on the perimeter which we could use.”

Sack has 183 passing yards and a touchdowns this season, going 23-for-57 through the air. Axel Escalante-Lopez leads the team in rushing with 31 carries and 132 yards.

Defensively, GICC is anchored by Ben Alberts at the linebacker position. Alberts has 33 solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles this season.

Dvorak said to perform well this week and the rest of the season, the team has to focus on what they do well and not worry about the opponent.

“We’ve just got to be able to come out with an attitude and play low and play hard and play our game,” Dvorak said. “That’s what we need. Come out with some confidence, get a drive started, and I think we can build on that once it happens.”

Grand Island (4-1) at Kearney (5-0)

In one of the top football games this week, a rivalry is renewed as Class A No. 8 Grand Island heads west to take on No. 6 Kearney.

Grand Island is coming off of their widest margin of victory of the year, a 38-14 win over Fremont. The Islanders were up 24-14 at halftime and blanked the Tigers in the second half.

Jace Chrisman led the way with 163 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 14 carries. Quarterback Cohen Evans was 7-for-10 through the air for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 36 yards and another score.

Kearney enters the game off of a 21-6 home win against North Platte, a team the Islanders beat 20-19 on the road this season. The Bearcats like to throw the ball around with quarterback Treyven Beckman throwing for 973 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

The Islanders and the Bearcats seem to always play close games. They’ve split their last two matchups, with Grand Island winning 32-31 in 2019 and Kearney winning 38-35 last season.

Northwest (1-4) at Hastings (1-4)

Class B No. 9 Northwest heads to Hastings for the second time this season, taking on the Tigers this time around.

The Vikings traveled to the western edge of the state last week and took on No. 4 Scottsbluff. The two teams were tied at 21-all entering the fourth quarter but a Bearcat touchdown in the last stanza sealed the game and Scottsbluff won 28-21.

Northwest quarterback Austin Payne threw for 309 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, going 25-for-39 through the air. Eli Arends was the leader on defense with three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.

Hastings is coming off of their first win of the season, a 21-14 victory over Lexington in overtime. Tiger quarterback Tucker Synek threw for 146 yards and one touchdown, but also had two interceptions in the win.

The two teams played each other in last year’s regular season finale, with the Vikings winning 42-28 in a high scoring game.