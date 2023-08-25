VOLLEYBALL

Heartland Lutheran gets two wins to open season

HARVARD — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team opened the season with two wins at the Harvard Tri. Thursday.

The Red Hornets defeated St. Edward 25-21, 25-9 and Harvard 25-13, 25-21.

Against St. Edward, Abby Van Bibber led Heartland Lutheran with seven kills, while Carley Neimoth added seven aces and Chloe Keasling had 13 assists.

Against Harvard, Van Bibber had three kills and a block, while Niemoth had three ace serves for the Red Hornets.

Islanders fall to Lincoln East in four

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team fell to Class A, No. 6 Lincoln East 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 Thursday.

Tia Traudt led the Islanders with 20 kills and 12 digs, while Haedyn Hoos chipped in 11 kills. Jaysa Wentzlaff had 31 assists, while Jaylen Hansen had 11 digs.