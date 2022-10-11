City roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest drops match to Elkhorn

ELKHORN — The Class B No. 9 Northwest volleyball team lost in four sets in a tough road environment at No. 8 Elkhorn.

The Vikings won the first set 25-22 but dropped the next three, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-23.

“Tonight was a good battle,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We came from down by five points in set one to get the win. I felt like we gained momentum and forced Elkhorn to make errors. Set two and three, our back row struggled to dig good balls to our setters so that we could get quality swings. I have to give credit to Elkhorn’s defense, they made it very difficult for us to get kills.”

Whitney Loman had eight kills and 21 digs. Makayla Rhoads and Taylor Jakubowski also had seven kills. Jakubowski had two ace serves, Mikyna Stoppkotte had five blocks and Macie Middleton had 21 assists.

Northwest plays next on Thursday in the Central Conference tournament.

GICC sweeps Columbus Scotus

Columbus — The Grand Island Central Catholic team came into Columbus and swept Scotus Central Catholic 3-0.

The Crusaders won the opening set 25-12, won a closer 25-19 second set and went on to dominate the third set, 25-10.

Lucy Ghaifan led the team with 14 kills and five blocks, while Maddie Weyers had six kills. Carolyn Maser had 29 set assists, Gracie Woods had two aces and Tristyn Hedman had 27 digs.

GICC has a week off before taking on Lincoln Christian next Tuesday.

Heartland Lutheran splits in home triangular

The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team split matchers in Tuesday’s home triangular.

They won their first match 2-0 over St. Edward, 25-20 and 25-20.

Kiki Nyanok had 8 kills, while Carley Neimoth had 6 Kills.

Nyanok and Chloe Keasling each had two aces.

In their second match, the Red Hornets fell 2-0 to Central Valley.

They lost a tight first set, 24-26, before dropping the second set 15-25. Nyanok had three kills and Niemoth had two solo blocks and a block assist.

Heartland Lutheran next takes the court on Thursday in the Goldenrod Conference tournament.