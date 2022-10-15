City Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest goes 0-2 during second day of Central Conference Tourney

COLUMBUS - The Class B, No. 9 Northwest volleyball team dropped a pair of matches during the second day of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday.

The Vikings opened with a 25-23, 25-20 loss to No. 7 Seward. Makayla Rhoads led Northwest with six kills, while Whitney Loman added five kills and led the defense with 11 digs. Macie Middleton had nine assists, while Keyara Casper added eight.

Then Northwest got a rematch with No. 6 York in a consolation match. After falling to the Vikings on Thursday, the Dukes earned a 25-21, 25-19 win. Loman led Northwest with seven kills, while Rhoads added six. Middleton had 10 assists, while Hannah Fletcher had nine digs.

Northwest will have a third matchup with York on Tuesday to end the regular season.