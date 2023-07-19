PWG falls to Malcolm in title game

IMPERIAL — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley’s run during the Class C state juniors tournament came to an end Wednesday.

For the second time in the tournament, Malcolm handed PWG a loss, this time 8-3 in the championship game to win their second-straight juniors legion title.

PWG did collect 10 hits, with Zaden Wolf leading the way by going 3 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Grady Kelley and Landon Shoemaker both went 2 for 3.

Gaitlin Reimers took the loss as he gave up seven hits and had two strikeouts.

Malcolm 8, PWG 3

Malcolm 015 002 0-8 10 1

PWG 000 100 2-3 10 2

WP-Wisnieski. LP-Reimers. PWG: Reimers, Kelly.