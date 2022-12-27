Clerk closing out 45-year career as steadying force in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Patrick O’Donnell will be watching intently as Nebraska lawmakers get sworn in and elect new leaders during the first day of the 2023 session.

But he’ll be doing it at home in front of his television set, rather than from his usual spot at the front of the legislative chamber, while a new clerk will be guiding the legislative process.

O’Donnell, 73, is set to retire Friday, putting an end to 45 years as clerk or assistant clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. He has held the body’s top administrative position through 14 speakers, eight governors and hundreds of state senators.

For the last several years, he has been the nation’s longest currently serving legislative clerk. His longevity is exceeded by only two other legislative clerks or secretaries, long since retired, who served 48 years each, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Outgoing Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said O’Donnell’s departure marks a major change for the Legislature. He said he relied heavily on the veteran clerk’s advice and legal counsel to help him lead one of three branches of state government. O’Donnell has extensive history to draw on, as well as knowledge of the law and of legislative rules.

“He’s been a significant part of the institution,” Hilgers said. “There’s no one in the state who knows the process like Patrick. He was kind of one of a kind.”

Others describe him as a steadying force within the Legislature, a strong advocate for the legislative branch and a deft hand at maintaining decorum.

“I’m going to miss his glare,” said Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island. “He was able to control a lot of things with his icy cold stare.”

O’Donnell was a senior in law school, looking for work, when he got the chance to be an intern law clerk for the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. He worked the 1974 session and got hooked on Nebraska’s unique one-house, nonpartisan Legislature.

“I just kind of fell in love with the place,” he said. “The work was exciting. It seemed like we were doing important things. We were very active. There was a lot of energy.”

So after graduating, the Lincoln native took a job as legal counsel to the Judiciary Committee. In 1977, he sought and won the assistant clerk position and the following year became the third clerk of the unicameral Legislature.

Since then, he has been the main person responsible for ensuring that all constitutional, statutory and policy requirements are followed when the Legislature conducts its business. He also oversees an office that serves as the administrative arm of the Legislature, with duties including maintaining official records.

O’Donnell said he stayed in the job because he never saw a reason to leave.

“The work was always enjoyable,” he said. “I thought there was value to it, it was important. You went home some days feeling really good about what you were doing for the state.

“You were trying to improve people’s lives and solve problems. Not that I was doing that but I was facilitating that, so I felt good about the work and it was rewarding.”

Over the years, he worked with numerous senators. The most memorable, he said, was Sen. Jerome Warner of Waverly, a powerful and respected legislator who died in office in 1997. Warner’s 35-year tenure included stints as speaker of the Legislature, Appropriations Committee chairman and Revenue Committee chairman.

O’Donnell also has had a front-row seat for historic events. Among the unforgettable moments: Warner’s memorial service in the legislative chamber. The impeachment of former Attorney General Paul Douglas for alleged misconduct in his dealings with the failed Commonwealth Savings Company of Lincoln. A handful of election contests.

Through it all, he said, he has sought to remain a neutral adviser, who helped lawmakers of all political persuasions work through the process to make the decisions that have shaped the state.

“I try and facilitate the process to make sure we’re complying and doing the things the way the Constitution and rules want us to,” he said. “I also see my role as that of a traffic policeman, in the sense that you need some order and conduct that is appropriate given the significance and importance of things that happen here.”

But recent years have brought changes in the Legislature that O’Donnell calls unfortunate. Term limits, which voters passed in 2000, mean the Legislature is filled with senators who have limited experience. Lawmakers are termed out after eight years in office. More than one-third of the group that will gather on Jan. 4 will be new to the process.

Term limits, combined with the increased political polarization of the country, have resulted in a Legislature that is “a little more strident and a little less collegial,” he said.

The Legislature’s Executive Board recommended that lawmakers approve Brandon Metzler as the new clerk. Metzler has worked for the Legislature for several years, starting as a page. He has been working in the clerk’s office for the last few.