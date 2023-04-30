Monday, May 1

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529, mcwendy@hotmail.com

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Junior Women’s Club — 6:30 p.m., home of JoAnn Oseka. Speaker: Represenative from St. Croix Hospice. Thought for the Day: Marlene Schmidt. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566, or email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 2

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Rotary Club — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Sara Bennett with the CCC-Grand Island Entrepreneurship Center. Guests are welcome. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, home of member Leila Johnson. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Wednesday, May 3

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6:30 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, May 4

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m., council office, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: Dave Plond, 308-379-3155.

Friday, May 5

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Monday, May 8

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “Mapping Family History” by Susie Wickman via Zoom. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, 308-383-1404.

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, May 9

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Rotary Club — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Shannon Krejci, executive director of First Light Child Advocacy. Guests are welcome. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., IHOP, 3429 W. 13th. Information: Koann Hansen, 308-380-0883.

Hargis House Women’s Club — 1 p.m., 1023 W. Second. Information: 308-850-1480.

Wednesday, May 10

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Speaker: Gary Wieck from the Orphan Grain Train.

Thursday, May 11

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: “History of Robert Taylor, Hall County’s Renowned Sheep Rancher,” presented by Jim Dean, retired editor of Columbus Telegram. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Guest speaker Kelly Ashton from Overland Park, Kansas, presenting “60 Degrees of Separation” program. Visitors are always welcome. Information: Anna Wood, 308-391-1953.

Friday, May 12

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, May 13

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on a child’s airplane peddle car. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com

Monday, May 15

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, May 16

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Rotary Club — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Karla Schweiger-Arnold, executive director of Willow Rising crisis center. Guests are welcome. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee meeting room. Information: Greg Neal, 308-379-2651.

Wednesday, May 17

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: Humanities Nebraska speaker Diane Bartels presents “Sharpie: The Life Story of Evelyn Sharp, Nebraska’s Aviatrix.” Information: Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., 1315 W. Anna. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church. Salad supper; members bring salad and a guest — potential member, sister, daughter or grandchild.

Thursday, May 18

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m. For location information, contact: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Cost: $1. Attendees can bring finger food. Information: Jean Chesnut at 308-384-3723.

Literacy Council Tutor Training and Support — 5:30 p.m., 115 W. Charles. Information: 308-675-3292.

Friday, May 19

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Saturday, May 20

Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 11:30 a.m. potluck, Dannebrog Delights. Activity: Discuss float and in addition to 30th anniversary of Dannebrog’s Hike and Bike Trail for Danish Festival celebration on June 17. Information: Sue Mayhew, 308-218-1665.

Sunday, May 21

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Monday, May 22

Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Riverside Lodge. Activity: Working on project for the veterans. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, May 23

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Rotary Club — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Hillary and Ashton, couple who started Sandhill Lavender Farm in the Dannebrog area. Guests are welcome. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, May 24

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For location information, contact: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Spanish-speaking Child Care Providers — 6:30 p.m., Room 103, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 30. For anyone interested in providing childcare in Hall County to provide peer support, share resources and information, and discuss childcare topics. Information: 308-383-7267.

Thursday, May 25

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Tuesday, May 30

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Wednesday, May 31

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Thursday, June 1

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m., council office, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: Dave Plond, 308-379-3155.

Friday, June 2

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.