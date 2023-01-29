Club Notes - Jan. 29

Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa GammaThe regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Jan. 21 at the Hy-Vee meeting room. Jeanne Briggs and Kathy Behring were the hostesses.

President Pro Tem Jan Heady called the meeting to order, with 13 members present.

Corresponding Secretary Sue Gronemeyer read a thank-you from Big Brothers/Big Sisters for donations used to purchase games and support upcoming activities.

Jenny Messerer had the Gamma Chapter scholarship forms available. They are due in May.

President Colleen O’Neill submitted to the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma an Esther Pilster grant application, Chapter Achievement Award application and notifications of Gamma Chapters projects.

Heady shared a letter from Nebraska DKG President Roxie Lindquist. Legislative Day will be Feb. 21. The state convention will be April 21-23 in Grand Island and the theme will be “Recharge-Building Relationships with Former and Potential Members.”

Gronemeyer shared history of the World Fellowship and explained the grant procedures. There has been $83,500 granted to 25 women from 23 countries.

Members tied fleece blankets that were donated to the Crisis Center, renamed Willow Rising. Karla Schweiger-Arnold, Willow Rising director, and Mia Wright, marketing coordinator, accepted the donations, with many thanks.

Local 4 News interviewed Cheryl Schuett about Delta Kappa Gamma, Rebecca Hoobler about the fleece blankets donation and Karla Schweiger-Arnold about Willow Rising.