Club notes for Dec. 25

Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Nov. 17 at Central City Public Library to celebrate and honor the society’s founders.

Kappa’s Group 5 greeted attendees at the door portraying Dr. Annie Webb Blanton, Mamie Sue Bastian and Ruby Cole, the original three who established the organization. A skit ensued inviting all others to join them in promoting a strong female group of educators who encourage a strong opportunity for the profession and students alike. Following the skit, guests enjoyed a catered pork roast luncheon from Side Street Deli with dessert provided by Group 5.

President Lois Wegner then called the meeting to order.

News of the chapter’s Bags for Babies project was presented. The bags for parents and newborns will be presented to St. Paul’s Howard County Medical Center. They contain first story books, a variety of helpful nurturing items for infants, and instructional material for parents. Charlotte Rasmussen has located new informative reading material that can be added.

Over 160 holiday greeting cards prepared by Kappa members have been distributed to the State Veterans Home in Kearney and the Mission Homeless Shelter. More will be delivered to appropriate sites in Grand Island. Mary Helen Fuchs will deliver 132 cards to veterans in the Norfolk area. Kappa Chapter appreciated the help of Grand Island’s 1R School third graders who had helped by writing personal messages. As a thank you, Wanda Duennerman and Judy Wilson delivered treats of caramel corn and pencils to the school.

Information about the Nebraska State DKG Convention registration materials will be included in the upcoming quarterly publication. Members need to register before the April 1 deadline for the convention scheduled in April.

The suggested NE State Project for this year is Schools for Africa. Members can submit other considerations to Lauren Walker, NE State first vice president.

Kappa’s next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. A service dog program will be presented.

Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction on Nov. 16. Nancy Bishop, an Epsilon member, gave an informative program on Special Olympics. She described a calendar year of sports for participants and coaches at the local, regional and state level.

Following the presentation, President Norma Gauthier presided over the meeting.

Sunday, Dec. 4, Epsilon Chapter members met at the home of Katie Ramsy in Minden for their monthly meeting. Following the business meeting and holiday treats, members went downtown to Minden’s Christmas Pageant and lighting of the courthouse on the town square.

The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the O’Conner Learning Center.