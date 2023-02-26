GFWC/NFWC Caring Women

President JoAnn Oseka called to order the Feb. 6 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club at First Faith United Methodist Church. Ten members and two guests were in attendance.

Karla Schweiger Arnold and Rosa, staff members of Willow Rising, formerly the Crisis Center, presented the program. Their mission statement is: “Willow Rising is dedicated to creating new beginnings for those impacted by domestic and sexual violence by providing safety, support, education and survivor empowerment.”

The title for Karen Bortz’s Thought for the Day was “Joy Chose You.”

Thank-you notes were received from Azria Health Broadwell, The Heritage at Sagewood and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for lap blankets they received, Tammy Dimmitt with Grand Island Express for supporting the Wreaths Across America project, Schweiger Arnold for having her speak at the meeting, and Hope Harbor for all the group does for them.

The tree decorated with handmade hearts for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees was a great success. The group decided to make hearts year-round and use the same theme for this coming year’s display.

Members of the group delivered lap blankets and pillowcases.

Oseka reported that GFWC/NFWC Caring Women is registered for “GoBigGive” set for May 4.

The group decided not to participate in Sophomore Pilgrimage set for March 17. They also declined hosting the 2024 NFWC Convention in Grand Island.

It was reported nominations for the Jeannie June award is June 1.

Liz Gerberding will check on Girls State and make a report at the next meeting.

The next meeting will be March 6. Oseka will have the Thought for the Day and can be contacted for the location of the meeting.