Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma

Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met May 20 at the Hy-Vee meeting room.

Michele Downs and Sarah Nedrig served as hostesses. President Colleen O’Neill called the meeting to order with 14 members present.

O’Neill reported on the Delta Kappa Gamma Nebraska State Convention that was on April 21-23 in Aurora. Gamma Chapter was the only chapter honored with the Order of the Rose. The group had seven new and reinstated members. Cheryl Schuett, Nancy Hesman Krueger and Jan Heady were thanked for reading the remembrances for Georgia Bishel and Saundra Bottger at the Celebration of Life ceremony.

Rebecca Hoobler and Sarah Nedrig received Gamma Chapter’s scholarships.

Cathy Morgan reported the summer networking workshop would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Hy-Vee meeting room. The schedule for the day will include: networking, membership and program planning. O’Neill sent a “save the date” to the five neighboring chapters and to the state officers. She encouraged all Gamma members to attend. RSPVs are due by July 3.

The international founders of Delta Kappa Gamma were honored with a short program.

The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, with the location to be announced. Hoobler and O’Neill will be the hostesses.