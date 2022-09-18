CLUB NOTES

Gateway ToastmastersSergeant at Arms Mary Girard opened the Sept. 7 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters with the club mission statement and the Pledge of Allegiance. Jerry Posey was Toastmaster. Chris Waters recited scripture for his invocation.

Mitch Nickerson can always bring laughter to the group as joke master. Nickerson gave a heartfelt presentation about a dilemma he was facing. Courtney Richardson shared about all the fun she has experienced with used cars.

Carrielynn Peace led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Anita Lewandowski, Mary Ingram, and Waters spoke off-the-cuff to address her questions.

Arthur Wentz served as general evaluator for the meeting. All members were invited to give feedback on the speakers. Ingram gave the timing report.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.