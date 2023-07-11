The 69-year-old Colorado man who died when his single-engine plane crashed near Kearney had encountered ice and heavy rain before the crash June 2, investigators said in a preliminary report.

John G. Reading of Broomfield was two hours into his flight from Denver to Red Oak, Iowa, that morning when he asked air traffic controllers whether he could lower his altitude from 15,000 feet after he encountered ice, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said in the report.

Controllers gave Reading clearance to descend to 11,000 feet, but soon after he began his descent, air traffic controllers warned of “extreme precipitation” in the area and permitted an even lower altitude, the report said.

Reading never responded to the controllers’ warning, NTSB Investigator Laura Abraham said in the report, filed last month.

Dashboard camera footage from a car driving east on Interstate 80 shortly after 9 a.m. June 2 captured Reading’s plane — an amateur-built Van’s RV7— in a nosedive before it crashed in a field 260 feet south of Interstate 80, about 12 miles east of Kearney, according to the report.

The impact killed Reading and destroyed the plane.

The dashboard camera footage also revealed that it was “raining heavily” at the time of the crash, Abraham said in the report.

Buffalo County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash scene at 9:12 a.m. that day.

First responders found the downed aircraft in a field near the east end of Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area, a state park that runs along the Platte River just south of I-80, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Reading had been a certified single-engine airplane pilot since June 2019, according to Federal Aviation Administration airmen records.