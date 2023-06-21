An 18-year-old Highlands Ranch, Colorado, man died Saturday after two Jet Skis collided at Lake McConaughy, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

Fair said Landon Gressman was pronounced dead at the scene after being retrieved from the water.

Gressman, whose birthday was Saturday, was riding with a friend about 12:45 p.m. near Arthur Bay when he was struck by the second Jet Ski. The second youth was injured in the collision and transported to Ogallala Community Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation, Fair said.

“This is a reminder to pay attention to boats, Jet Skis and other watercraft around you at all times,” Fair said. “There are designated ‘no wake’ areas, as well as swimmers in the water.”

This is the first death at the lake this year.