A Colorado woman died and a teenager was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Erin Dixon, 51, of Deer Trail, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene about four miles west of Nebraska Highway 71 in Kimball County, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. A 16-year-old passenger was taken to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that Dixon was driving a Ford Explorer just north of Kimball on County Road 52 about 3:15 p.m. MDT. For an unknown reason, the Ford lost control and rolled over, landing on its roof.

The crash remains under investigation.