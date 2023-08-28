A Columbus man was convicted last week on an election-related felony in Colfax County District Court.

Larry L. Divis of Columbus was found guilty of one count of election falsification, a Class IV felony.

According to state prosecutors, Divis registered for and voted in an election in Richland, a village in Colfax County, in the 2020 general election, despite already being registered to vote in Platte County.

Prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said at trial that Divis voted in the Richland election because he was angry at the five members of the Richland Village Board.

Those board members — one of whom testified against Divis at trial — had in 2018 approved several changes to village nuisance property ordinances pertaining to piled-up junk on local properties and a plan to tear down the historic but dilapidated Richland Town Hall.

Divis is a native of Richland and in 1999 had inherited 10 total parcels of land in the small village, which is east of Columbus. In Richland, Divis owned a home that his now-dead brother had resided in as well as several mechanic shops. He also owns a home in Columbus, which he said he purchased as a home for his longtime girlfriend.

Defense attorney Jerod Trouba told jurors that Divis was not guilty of the charge because he was actually living at the Richland address at the time he registered to vote in Colfax County.

Jurors, however, were not swayed by that argument, taking less than an hour to convict him.

Divis, who faces up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.