Committee postpones debate about ending secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — State lawmakers advanced a package of proposed rule changes Tuesday that steered clear of most controversy.

The package approved by the Legislature’s Rules Committee leaves out such hot-button proposals as doing away with secret ballots for electing legislative leaders and closing committee deliberations to the press.

It also leaves out a proposal to designate the governor’s budget proposals as speaker major proposals and reduce the number of votes needed for filibuster-ending cloture motions on speaker major proposals.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the Rules Committee chairman, said he plans to bring up all three issues later in the session but for now wanted to stick with ideas that have broad support so lawmakers can adopt permanent rules quickly and get down to other business.

He pointed to the 2017 session, when lawmakers spent more than two months battling over whether to continue using secret ballots to elect legislative leaders. The prolonged debate occurred because legislative rules provide no procedure or motion to end a filibuster against a rules amendment.

This year’s Rules Committee decision means another delay for those who have pushed to require public votes. The Nebraska Republican Party has long sought such a change. The effort gained momentum last year when the Nebraska First PAC, founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, sought pledges from senators and candidates to vote for the change.

But lawmakers already elected committee chairs by secret ballot this year, after proponents of a change decided against starting a major rules fight on the first day of the session.

The Legislature currently is operating under last year’s rules, as is typical at the beginning of a new session. Lawmakers approved a motion on the first day to leave those temporary rules in effect until Friday, unless permanent rules are adopted before then.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista has said he hopes to start debate on rule changes Thursday. At that time, any lawmaker could propose a change that did not make the committee package, including the one eliminating secret ballots.

Among Rules Committee members, the most debated proposal Tuesday was one addressing motions to indefinitely postpone, or kill, a bill that are made before the bill comes up for first-round debate. Such motions are used in fighting bills because they can block supporters from getting to a vote on key amendments.

Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner had proposed to eliminate kill motions at that point in legislative debate. The committee advanced an amended version of her proposal, which would give the bill’s sponsor a chance to speak before debate on the kill motion begins. Under current rules, the lawmaker who made the motion speaks first.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair voted against the amended version, saying such motions should not be allowed until lawmakers have had a chance to vote on the committee amendments to the bill. But Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said that both Ibach’s original proposal or Hansen’s version would meet with stiff opposition.

“If we put this on the floor, there’s going to be fireworks, there’s going to be a ruckus,” she said, while adding that the amended version might be acceptable.

State lawmakers proposed a record number of rule changes this year, which drew record public interest.