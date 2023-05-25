Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — The confirmation hearing for Nebraska’s incoming chief medical officer centered primarily on the official’s role in a new law restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee approved the confirmation of Dr. Timothy Tesmer in a 4-2 vote, with the remaining committee member, State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, abstaining. Tesmer’s confirmation will now go to the full Legislature for debate.

Under the controversial Legislative Bill 574, Tesmer will have the authority to impose new regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under 19.

As a result, Tesmer’s confirmation is drawing more attention than usual, with Thursday’s hearing stretching for several hours and nearly 100 people submitting written comments, mostly in opposition.

Tesmer has more than 35 years of experience in the medical field, primarily as an ear, nose and throat physician. He served on the State Board of Health for two years and was the board’s chairman before Gov. Jim Pillen appointed him to replace Dr. Gary Anthone, the former chief medical officer.

LB 574 opponents suggested that Tesmer would likely favor a full ban on gender-affirming care, as was proposed in the original version of the bill. In March, the state board issued an opinion supporting the original bill while Tesmer was still serving as chairman.

Tesmer confirmed Thursday that he voted in favor of the opinion, but said he considered it more of a statement against gender-affirming surgeries for youths, not a statement in favor of LB 574 in its entirety. He said he considers surgeries to be irreversible care that could be harmful, but noted other gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers can be reversed.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, one of the two votes against his confirmation, was unconvinced by his statement. She said Tesmer was either “pretending” not to know what the opinion was about, or he was lying to the committee.

Other opponents questioned Tesmer’s leadership on the board, noting that the March vote on the opinion didn’t happen in public, and — as Tesmer described — was drafted and presented to the board within the span of one day.

“Dr. Tesmer neglected his responsibility to Nebraskans,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska.

The version of LB 574 that passed will ban gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19 starting Oct. 1. For puberty blockers and hormone therapy, Tesmer and the Department of Health and Human Services must develop regulations for the medication, following a set of criteria within the legislation. Those who were already undergoing such care before the regulations take effect are exempt.

Tesmer said he doesn’t expect to have the regulations ready to go by Oct. 1. It is unclear how regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapy would change if that happens.

Among the criteria is setting a minimum number of “gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours” a patient must undergo to receive it, and a minimum waiting period between a medical practitioner receiving the patient’s consent and prescribing the treatment.

Several Nebraska physicians said in interviews with The World-Herald that these criteria are already part of the standard practice doctors follow when prescribing such care.

Dr. Joan Daughton, a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Omaha, said a number of national organizations already have well-researched and well-documented standards of care for gender diverse and transgender youth.

Dr. Andrew Ensz, a family medicine physician in Auburn, prescribes hormone treatment to some of his patients, and said the guidelines he follows from the Endocrine Society are long-established and “pretty conservative.”

LB 574 supporters described puberty blockers and hormone therapy as unregulated medication that is easily accessible to children. The bill’s introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, said a “social contagion” has contributed to a rise in young people seeking the treatment.

Both Ensz and Daughton disputed this. Children and adolescents don’t get to the point of puberty blockers or hormone therapy unless they have a sustained identity that does not fit the identity they were assigned at birth, Daughton said.

Patients have to present letters from a mental health provider — a therapist or psychiatrist — documenting that they have worked with them for several months, that there is no other psychiatric condition contributing, that their mental health is stable and good and that the child or adolescent and their family all understand the risks and benefits of moving forward with any kind of treatment, she said.

“It can’t be just today you show up and talk to a physician and you start hormones,” Daughton said. “That never happens. There is such a process for all these kids and their families to go through.”

Neither Ensz nor Daughton testified at Tesmer’s confirmation hearing, but several other physicians did testify and echoed their statements.

Dr. Alex Dworak, a family medicine physician that works with LGBTQ+ patients and testified in a neutral capacity at the hearing, said the Legislature’s LB 574 debate did a lot of damage to Nebraska’s trans community, but Tesmer is now in a position to repair some of it. He said experts on gender-affirming care, including himself, are willing to work with Tesmer.

“The chief medical officer has the unique chance to restore the legitimacy of government in the eyes of a few Nebraskans who … are hurting right now,” Dworak said. “All he would need to do is the exact same thing he’s done his entire career — work collaboratively with other physicians in other disciplines, and promote best practices for people of all ages.”

Tesmer said he plans to follow the guidelines established by endocrinologists, pediatricians and other such medical groups, vowing to take a “thorough, evidence-based” approach when drafting the regulations. Though the law puts that responsibility on his shoulders, Tesmer said he plans to work with a team that includes gender-affirming care providers.

“We want to do the right thing within the guidelines of the law,” Tesmer said.

Once the team has a draft of the regulations ready, Tesmer said DHHS will hold a public hearing to gather feedback. Based on that hearing, he said, the team will likely revise the draft, and if they make any major changes there will be another hearing.

Following that, Tesmer said the drafted regulations will go through several groups for review, including the Board of Health and the Attorney General’s Office, before finally going to Pillen’s desk for approval.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has led the opposition to LB 574, pressed Tesmer at the hearing on his involvement with the Board of Health opinion and his overall views on gender-affirming care. She took particular issue with Tesmer opposing gender-affirming surgeries specifically for trans minors, but not opposing the procedures for all minors. Cavanaugh said his views on this were discriminatory.

Tesmer said he “respectfully disagreed.” In his view, Tesmer found it problematic for a minor to undergo a procedure like top surgery for the purposes of changing their gender identity, while minors who are not transgender that get the same surgery for “augmentation” or “enhancement” purposes is not problematic.

“Changing one’s gender identity to me makes top surgery not in the best interest of a minor,” Tesmer said.

Regardless of his views, Tesmer also promised to set aside his personal opinions and follow best practices when developing the regulations.