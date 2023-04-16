Merritt Beason joined the Nebraska volleyball team with two years of college experience playing at Florida.

Florida has a talented group that reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament in December — the same round where Nebraska’s season ended.

Still, when Beason began training with the Huskers this spring, the level of competition was apparent. Players need to push themselves to keep up.

“It was something that I noticed from the start that I was like, ‘Wow, this is really special,’” Beason said.

Beason was one of the most sought-after transfers in the sport this offseason, and she chose Nebraska after visiting Wisconsin and Auburn.

Beason was the starting right-side hitter for Florida for two seasons. Last season, she led the Gators in kills and aces per set, was second in digs and third in blocks while earning all-SEC honors. She had a solid .261 hitting percentage.

Spring practice is going well for Beason. It won’t be known until at least the middle of the season if Beason is able to take her play to the next level with the training she gets at Nebraska, but Beason definitely feels like that could happen.

“Oh, I think I’m going to be better at all of the skills by far,” she said. “I’ve already gotten better at every single skill. Obviously, I’ve been in college volleyball before, but I think just learning how things are here at Nebraska and changing and making those little tweaks I’ve already seen a big difference. One skill in particular would probably be blocking, just because it’s different here from how I’ve been taught before.”

Beason has liked the coaching she’s received from Nebraska’s John Cook.

“I love how hard he pushes us, but he also is very encouraging when he needs to be,” Beason said. “I think that he has found the perfect balance.”

The transition for Beason has been smooth in part because she’s one of six new players after all five freshmen were early enrollees. Also, the team spent a lot of time together while training and traveling during the beach volleyball season.

“All of the girls that have been here were really welcoming, and welcomed us with open arms,” Beason said. “They’ve made the transition really easy.”

Another quick spring match sellout

Nebraska will only play one spring match this season, against Wichita State on April 29 at Central City High School.

As expected, the 2,000 tickets for the match sold out in less than one hour.

Central City built a new gym that opened this school year, and had asked if the Huskers would come play a match there when it was ready.

It seems like we’re at the point now with the Nebraska volleyball program and its spring road show where part of the pitch for a school bond issue to build a new gym will be that maybe if we build it the Husker volleyball team will come play here for a spring match.

In 2017, Nebraska played at Kearney High School soon after it opened a new school.

There is a lot of pride for a city when the Huskers come to town to play.

“It’s just like at (Pinnacle Bank Arena), if we have Red Hot Chili Peppers in there that’s a big deal,” Cook said. “And if Nebraska volleyball comes to Central City, that’s a big deal, and validates that arena.”

During the state Future Farmers of America convention in Lincoln last month, a teacher from Summerland High School — a recent northeast Nebraska consolidation of Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard — told Cook about the school’s gym that opened two years ago, and said the Huskers should come play there.

“I love the competition in the state,” Cook said.

Beason said it’s “insane” how the spring match sold out.

“Being from Alabama, volleyball is not huge,” she said. “So for me, it’s been really cool just to see how big volleyball is up here.”

Reaction to outdoor match “unreal”

Seven weeks ago Nebraska announced it will play an outdoor match at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30 against Omaha.

Ticket sales begin April 25 for volleyball season-ticket holders, and one day later for the general public.

Cook said the reaction to the outdoor match has been “unreal.”

“There are people who are going to come in from all over the world for this thing. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cook said.

When Cook travels the country for recruiting and the beach volleyball season he gets asked about the outdoor match. He says it’s bringing more attention to a program that already has a lot — including 170,000 followers on Twitter.

“It’s like, ‘Wow, Nebraska is trying to do something great,’” Cook said.