Corn silage an attractive option for 2022 harvest

This growing season has been tough for many producers between early frosts, wind/hail damage, late replanting, heat and drought conditions.

As a result, silage has become a very attractive option this year. An article was shared on UNL’s BeefWatch website on considerations for corn silage (https://newsroom.unl.edu/announce/beef/6901/39480) and I wanted to highlight some of the key points of this article as we have received a number of questions.

First, the ideal corn moisture for proper packing, fermentation and storage is 60-65%, or 35-40% dry matter. Make sure to pack 3-6 inches of loose silage at a time with 15 pounds of dry matter per cubic foot or 45 pounds of as-is silage per cubic foot.

It’s best to cover silage bunkers — however they are designed or constructed — with plastic within 24 hours of packing to limit losses. Remove 6-8 inches of silage from the entire surface of the bunker and only remove one day’s worth of silage at a time.

Be cautious around silage piles and make sure someone knows where you are at all times to avoid accidents and potential fatalities.

Test silage once ensiling is complete — about three to four weeks after piling — for energy content, pH, moisture and nitrates (if that’s a concern). Measure shrink periodically to ensure feeding silage is an economical choice on your operation. It’s important to know the value/price of silage so the cost of production is known.

Finally, if your operation is equipped to use cover crops, this would be a great opportunity to cover your acres following silage as cover crops would help to avoid wind/water erosion and provide a feed source for grazing cattle over winter.

Another question I have received several times this year pertains to the value/price of silage standing in the field. Based on UNL research, the value of standing corn that will be chopped for silage is 7.65 times the price of corn — so long as: 1) corn grain is 85% dry matter content, 2) silage is 35% dry matter content, 3) corn grain makes up 52% of the standing corn content on a dry matter basis, and 4) harvesting costs for corn grain are equal to the replacement value of additional nutrients harvested from the field as silage

In severely drought stressed conditions, this value of 7.65 may be less as there might be less grain in the field and will need to be adjusted accordingly.

In the following article (https://agecon.unl.edu/cornhusker-economics/2020/Estimating-Fair-Value-Standing-Forage), there is a link to the “Value of Standing Forage Tool” where producers can plug in their own numbers to find an equitable price for their silage. Each operation and situation is unique so do what’s best for your operation when it comes to using silage.

Husker Harvest DaysHusker Harvest Days is right around the corner! The three-day event opens Tuesday, Sept. 13, just west of Grand Island.

Just a reminder for folks to come out to the Grand Island area to enjoy this unique experience! There are always interesting field demonstrations, seminars, exhibits, and showcases to visit throughout the day.

Be sure to stop by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln booth to learn about research updates and visit with Extension faculty from across the state. Hope to see you there!

Tar spot mapI have gotten a few questions about the distribution of tar spot in corn in Nebraska over the past couple weeks.

Tar spot was confirmed in eastern Nebraska last year but it’s progression across the state has been slow with current weather conditions. I wanted to share a live mapping resource with folks who are interested to see its current distribution in Nebraska: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot/.

This map shows counties where tar spot has been confirmed in the United States. Just because a county is highlighted doesn’t mean that every field will have disease present. Tar spot can be confused with late southern rust spore stages or insect frass so if you see anything suspicious in your fields late this season, please send a sample to UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic or contact your local Extension Office so we can track its progress in Nebraska.