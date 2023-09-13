If you’ve ever had the desire to be a real cornhusker, you’ll have your chance this weekend at Stuhr Museum.

The 2023 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest will take place at the museum on Saturday and there is a category just for novices.

“People can come and not just watch, but take part in the event; there is a novice category,” according to Becky Matticks, the museum’s director of research. “You don’t even have to know how to husk, we’ll show you.”

The cornhusking contest will kick off with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., followed by men’s and women’s classes divided by age. Based on past participation, organizers expect 60 to 70 “huskers” to take part.

The action will be based around a plot of corn planted last spring in preparation for the contest. Located near the Cleary Farm, the plot was developed with help from Syngenta, who donated the corn seed and labor to prepare the cornfield.

“Syngenta did a great job,” Matticks said. “The soil in that area isn’t the greatest — it’s pretty sandy — but the field looks great.”

The contest has roots dating back to 1924 in Nebraska. Farmers once relied on picking corn by hand to harvest their fields, measuring the yield in bushels. In the 1920s, one acre of corn yielded around 60 bushels of corn, and it was estimated an efficient husker could pick around 100 bushels in a day by hand.

The folks at Stuhr say they are excited to carry on this Midwestern tradition. While large fields of corn are no longer picked by hand, this contest keeps the historic skill of cornhusking alive with a little friendly competition between huskers.

This is the first time Stuhr has hosted the event.

“I think this event meets Stuhr’s mission perfectly,” Matticks said. “We’re proud to host this event as it reflects our state’s past. I’m excited, it’s going to be something completely different.”

“The history of hand cornhusking is more closely tied to the identity of a Nebraskan than any other thing imaginable,” added Chris Hochstetler, executive director. “It is both our namesake and our moniker, but more than that, it shares the historical story of how Nebraska helped to shape how the world is fed.”

While many huskers in this year’s contest have competed in the past, the contest is open to anyone to participate and even contains a class for out-of-state contestants in case any visitors to the museum who don’t reside in Nebraska wish to compete.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the cornhuskers and visit the food trucks on site and see the fiber arts demonstrations taking place at the Cleary House.

Strings and Things will present live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the barn.

“It’s really cool — the horses, the wagons, the old way of doing the work,” Matticks said. “I’m hoping for the atmosphere — the sights, the sounds, the smells — that really take you back in time and that’s really what Stuhr Museum is really all about.”

The contest is expected to wrap up mid-afternoon depending on the total number of contestants. A special corn plaque will be awarded to the first-place contestant in each of the men’s and women’s classes.

If that’s not enough, Stuhr will also host its annual 1893 Agricultural Fair at the north end of Railroad Town from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“The fair is an opportunity for the citizens of the town and the public to show off their best historically-appropriate work in a variety of classes, from baked goods to produce, needlework, industrial arts, and more,” said Karen Hurst, director of marketing and communications.

The fair will also feature other attractions from the time period, such as an oddities exhibit, carnival games, poetry reading contest and apple peeling contest.

One of the fair’s most popular features, Professor Lysander B. Jones’ Traveling Medicine Show and Musicale, will be presented at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Museum admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Those receiving food assistance though SNAP or WIC can show their card to receive reduced admission of $3 per person ages 6 and older. Stuhr Museum members receive free admission to this event.

For more information about the cornhusker contest or the agricultural fair, contact Hurst at 308-385-5416 or marketing@stuhrmuseum.org; or check online at stuhrmuseum.org