All four men indicted last week in a wide-reaching fraud investigation, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, apparently will remain in jail for months, if not longer.

In a series of opinions issued Friday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart ordered the four to remain in custody as the case progresses through the federal court system, in order to prevent potential obstruction of justice or witness tampering.

"No conditions or combination of conditions of release would sufficiently lessen the risk of obstruction of justice posed by the defendant's release," Zwart wrote in separate opinions for each of the four defendants.

Zwart's decision means that Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez and Jack Olson, a former fundraiser for the Latino Peace Officers Association, will not be released before their trials, which are at least months away.

A fourth defendant, former Omaha Police Detective Johnny Palermo, had already been remanded to federal custody after a detention hearing Monday. On Friday, Zwart also issued a written opinion justifying his detention. He is not related to Vinny Palermo.

Zwart's detention rulings could have an impact on Vinny Palermo's position on the Omaha City Council. He already has been temporarily removed from his role as council vice president, and the council is likely to make it permanent next week. A recall petition has been launched, and he is facing calls to resign from Mayor Jean Stothert, the Nebraska Democratic Party and others.

"The residents of Council District 4 deserve representation on the council," Stothert said in a statement Friday. "His resignation will begin the process to replace him and the council can continue its important work without further disruption."

Randall Paragas, Vinny Palermo’s attorney, said he had not yet spoken with his client as of 2 p.m. Friday. He expressed disappointment with the judge’s decision and is “looking into what measures can be taken to get a reconsideration.”

In her five-page opinion dealing with Vinny Palermo, Zwart wrote that releasing him would pose a "serious risk" of obstruction of justice and intimidation of witnesses. She cited multiple occasions in which the councilman allegedly coached people on how to testify in front of the grand jury.

She also noted that Vinny Palermo has now additionally been charged with violating the conditions of his federal probation term, which he began in 2019 after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to file tax returns. He is alleged to have left the state without notifying his probation officer on multiple occasions, and he is now accused of committing multiple federal felony offenses while on supervised release.

"Defendant has already shown he is willing to disobey court ordered conditions of supervision," Zwart wrote. "(His) conduct provides no basis for trusting (him) to comply with a court order prohibiting his intimidation of witnesses and his efforts to coach or orchestrate their testimony."

In the case of Gonzalez, Zwart mentioned alleged actions by him before he retired from the police force in 2017. He was allegedly the subject of prior FBI narcotics investigations and would allegedly advise drug dealers known to him on how to avoid law enforcement investigations, an FBI agent testified this week.

During Wednesday's hearing, Gonzalez's attorney Steve Lefler argued that Gonzalez could be under 24/7 monitoring via cameras and listening devices planted in his home as a condition of release. In her opinion, Zwart called the suggestion "onerous" and "simply not feasible."

Zwart similarly had concerns about potential obstruction of justice in Gonzalez's case, in part because of his close ties to law enforcement and apparent prior knowledge of the grand jury investigation.

"(Gonzalez) still has significant contacts in law enforcement, and he has reached out to some of those contacts for this case," Zwart wrote. "(He) accurately named the witnesses scheduled to appear before the grand jury to provide testimony."

Lefler said that he and his client’s family are “devastated” by the judge’s ruling.

In the opinion keeping Johnny Palermo in federal custody, Zwart cited a host of concerns about his alleged conduct while on the police force and alleged attempts to obstruct the current investigation. The opinion notes that Johnny Palermo is accused of using illegal drugs, owning multiple burner phones, assisting local gangs Lomas and MBC in drug and firearms trafficking, and impeding a rape investigation in which his co-defendant Olson was a top suspect.

As a condition of release, Johnny Palermo's attorney argued that he could be barred from possessing a cell phone or communicating with anyone involved in the case. But, Zwart said in court Monday and reiterated in writing Friday, that would involve trust.

"(Johnny Palermo's) conduct," the judge wrote, "provides little basis for trusting (him) to comply with a court order prohibiting his contact with codefendants and witnesses to coach or orchestrate their testimony."

In the detention order for Olson, who is accused of keeping a significant cut of money he raised for LPOA, Zwart cited concerns about harm to the community and obstruction of justice. She wrote that Olson was allegedly able to "surreptitiously commit criminal activity for five years" while using an alias without the knowledge of the LPOA board, calling into question the ability of federal agents to effectively supervise him before the trial.

The detention orders also stipulate that the four defendants, if possible, should be held in separate jails. Since there is no federal prison in Nebraska, U.S. marshals have agreements with county jails across the state allowing them to hold federal pretrial detainees.