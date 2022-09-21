 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash near Central City leaves one person dead, one critically injured

  • Updated
  • 0

A two-vehicle crash just south of Central City in east-central Nebraska left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

First responders were called to the intersection of Nebraska 14 and L Road about 7:45 a.m., according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Roger Campbell, 81, of Stromsburg, was northbound on Nebraska 14 when Campbell attempted to make a left turn onto L Road. The Jeep collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Laura Messenger, 61, of Central City.

Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Messenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

Central City is about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts