Saturday results
Broken Bow Invite
Boys
Team Standings
Gothenburg 14, North Platte St. Patrick's 28, Broken Bow 73, McCook 85, Doniphan-Trumbull 87, Ord 106, Cozad 115, Valentine 140, Hi-Line 176, South Loup 179, St. Paul 196, Ainsworth 220, Arcadia-Loup City 254.
Medalists
1, Henz, GOTH, 16:39.13; 2, Miles, NPSP, 16:52.14; 3, Graves, GOTH, 17:17.76; 4, Gaeta, GOTH, 17:25.70; 5, Wilkinson, McC, 17:31.99; 6, Olsen, GOTH, 17:35.69; 7, Ham, NPSP, 17:45.92; 8, Connick, NPSP, 17:45.99; 9, Sage, GOTH, 17:57.38; 10, Yost, DT, 17:59.42; 11, Garrett, MV, 18:01.56; 12, Tolstedt, NPSP, 18:03.77; 13, Pettit, NPSP, 18:09.69; 14, Pollard, ORD, 18:16.69; 15, Oeltjen, BB, 18:23.93.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Ainsworth 30, McCook 34, Broken Bow 48, Gothenburg 72, Hi-Line 90, Doniphan-Trumbull 90, Valentine 108.
Medalists
1, Renner, McC, 20:20.01; 2, Cappel, McC, 20:46.04; 3, Kerrigan, AIN, 20:46.42; 4, Fitzgerald, DT, 21:02.82; 5, Schauda, BB, 21:31.38; 6, Kenny, AIN, 21:32.76; 7, Gale, GOTH, 21:35.26; 8, Pinkston, GOTH, 21:35.26; 9, Orton, AIN, 21:46.34; 10, Jonas, GOTH, 22:34.76; 11, Johnson, BRA, 22:37.98; 12, Cool, SL, 22:53.97; 13, Tullis, SL, 23:04.76; 14, Wall, HL, 23:20.26; 15, Barthel, AIN, 23:28.23.