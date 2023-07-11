KEARNEY — Cruise Night 2023 continues today with the Classic Car Tour. The schedule includes:
Wednesday 6-7 p.m. — Classic Car Tour to area assisted living and nursing homes in Kearney. Starting at the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 3610 Sixth Ave., Kearney; free
Thursday
5-7 p.m. — Show & Shine at Midway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac with oldies music and goods available
8 p.m. — Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations in concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center; tickets $15 to $22 (plus fees): www.merrymancenter.org
Friday
5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine at Buffalo County Fairgrounds with oldies music, food and drink available
7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction, Expo Building, Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Saturday
8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine, Downtown Kearney: the Bricks
9-11 a.m. — Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival, Hilltop Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club
Noon-3:30 p.m. — Engine Building Demonstration from SCC Milford
Noon-4 p.m. — Show & Shine, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks
4-11 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races at Kearney Raceway Park
Sunday
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races at Kearney Raceway Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Show & Sine at Classic Car Collection