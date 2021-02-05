Crusaders pull away from Lexington 61-42

Closing the first half with a scoring flurry propelled Grand Island Central Catholic to a 61-42 home victory over Lexington Friday night.

Leading 19-12, the Class C-2 No. 1-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders used a 10-0 run and outscored the Minutemen 19-6 in the second quarter to lead 34-14 at halftime on senior night. GICC (16-3) hit Lexington with a 15-2 blitz in the final 3:32 before the intermission in a spree that included several hustle plays to go with a pair of 3-pointers by Russ Martinez and another trey by Marcus Lowry.

“That was great to see the kids have fun like that and that’s why you play,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said. “That was a great flurry there and it included great effort plays by Brayden Wenzl and Tanner Turek also got onto the floor there and Russ was involved in that, too.

“As much as the guys probably enjoyed the 3-point shots going in, I really liked us being first to the floor and things like that.”

Russ Martinez led GICC with 16 points on the strength of 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range as the Crusaders finished 9 of 30 from beyond the arc. Dei Jengmer added 14 points for Central Catholic, which increased its lead to 50-23 with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter.