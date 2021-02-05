Crusaders pull away from Lexington 61-42

Closing the first half with a scoring flurry propelled Grand Island Central Catholic to a 61-42 home victory over Lexington Friday night.
Leading 19-12, the Class C-2 No. 1-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders used a 10-0 run and outscored the Minutemen 19-6 in the second quarter to lead 34-14 at halftime on senior night. GICC (16-3) hit Lexington with a 15-2 blitz in the final 3:32 before the intermission in a spree that included several hustle plays to go with a pair of 3-pointers by Russ Martinez and another trey by Marcus Lowry.
“That was great to see the kids have fun like that and that’s why you play,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said. “That was a great flurry there and it included great effort plays by Brayden Wenzl and Tanner Turek also got onto the floor there and Russ was involved in that, too.
“As much as the guys probably enjoyed the 3-point shots going in, I really liked us being first to the floor and things like that.”
Russ Martinez led GICC with 16 points on the strength of 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range as the Crusaders finished 9 of 30 from beyond the arc. Dei Jengmer added 14 points for Central Catholic, which increased its lead to 50-23 with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter.
“We came out and played with really good energy on both ends of the floor and that probably fed into our offense a little bit, especially in the first half,” Tino Martinez said. “I thought we really clicked.”
Mathew Salas scored a game-high 17 points to lead Lexington (3-14). The Minutemen committed 19 turnovers compared to just five for GICC, which won on back-to-back nights after topping Cozad 58-43 on the road Thursday.
“We have played really well at times, but I don’t know that we have put a full game together,” Tino Martinez said. “We have talked about that, internally, with our team quite a bit. We played really well for 16 minutes at Cozad and we kind of sputtered in the second half, but overall, I feel good about where we’re at.
“It was nice to shoot it well again — it has been a while since we have shot it as well as we did from the perimeter tonight. If we can keep that good inside-outside balance going, I’ll be pleased with it.”
Prior to the game, GICC recognized its senior class that includes Koby Bales along with Jengmer, Russ Martinez, Turek and Wenzl.
“It has really been fun to be around them,” Martinez said of his five seniors. “They’re a special group not just because of their ability to play basketball, but they’re just a good, close-knit group that’s fun to be around every day. I’m very appreciative of them.”
GIRLS
GICC 49, Lexington 29
Grand Island Central Catholic’s lock-down defense shouldered the load for the second consecutive night as the Class C-1 No. 4-rated Crusaders downed Lexington 49-29 Friday on senior night.
GICC limited the Minutemaids to 1 of 20 shooting from the floor while building a 23-9 halftime lead. Lexington finished 8 of 42 from the field overall.
“I think it was just good execution of the defensive game plan,” said GICC co-coach Kevin Mayfield, whose team limited Cozad to eight first-half points in a 54-28 road win Thursday night. “We’re encouraging these girls to get out of their comfort zone and play a little harder. We do a lot of good things, but we have a tendency to coast and that’s why we’ve tried pressing in these last two games — just trying to get our energy going a little bit.”
Alyssa Wilson scored a team-high 16 points off the bench to lead GICC (18-1), which opened the game with its four seniors (Raegan Gellatly, Alexis Mudloff, Amanda Kulp and Grace Herbek) all in the starting lineup. Chloe Cloud added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Crusaders before fouling out with 6:08 remaining.
Sarah Treffer scored a game-high 18 points for Lexington (3-15).
The victory allowed the Crusaders to finish a busy week 3-0, including two wins over Class B foes Aurora and Lexington. GICC’s next test will be a tough one as it’s scheduled to close the regular season Thursday at C-1 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia.
“We’ve had five games in nine days and two practices and two snow days,” Mayfield said. “It has been crazy, but it was nice to get some wins. Now, we’ve got some time to relax this weekend and then hopefully three good practices before we face a great team in Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday.”