A Gering cyclist died after being struck by a driver on U.S. Highway 26 Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the man killed as Merlin Anderson, 76.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called to the scene of the collision near mile marker 27, between Scottsbluff and Minatare, on Highway 26 about 6:40 a.m.

Anderson, traveling east on Highway 26, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachariah Bolling, 32, of Scottsbluff. Anderson died at the scene.

Troopers cited Bolling on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene.