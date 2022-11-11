Damage from water leak at Nebraska State Penitentiary could take two years to fix

Damage caused by a water leak in a Nebraska State Penitentiary housing unit could take up to two years to fix, placing an additional burden on Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system.

Corrections officials said Friday that 134 inmates have been relocated after a pipe burst Wednesday and made a medium-maximum security housing unit uninhabitable. Water flooded a lower-level mechanical room, which affected electrical, water and other systems, and covered the floor of the housing unit with mud.

“Based on preliminary estimates, this single incident could take the entire housing unit offline for the next one to two years,” Nate Bornemeier, engineering administrator for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in a press release. “That’s how long it could take to go through all the steps to make sure the building is suitable for occupation again.”

The flooding was caused by a rotted cast iron pipe that was buried near the exterior of the housing unit, Bornemeier said. Additional holes in the pipe were found when it was dug up and inspected.

Inmates initially were evacuated to the gymnasium but have since been moved to alternative housing within the penitentiary or at a new, currently unoccupied housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. The evacuated unit was occupied by “seniors and those who require medical accommodations,” according to corrections officials.

A different group of maximum security inmates was scheduled to move into the Reception and Treatment Center in the coming weeks, but officials say the forced evacuation will delay that plan.

“In addition to bringing in experienced cleaning crews, we will need to undertake repairs and building inspections before that space can be occupied again,” said Robert Madsen, the deputy director of prisons. “That means taking 140 beds offline for a long period of time.”

Officials say that the penitentiary returned to normal operations Friday with the exception of the visitation program, which has been canceled for the weekend.

The penitentiary is Nebraska’s largest prison and includes the oldest buildings in the prison system. It’s designed to hold 818 people but currently houses 1,295 in maximum-, medium- and minimum-security units. A similar leak last year left the State Penitentiary without running water for nearly two days.