Deanna L. Meedel, 73, of Grand Island, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St Pauls Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Pauls Lutheran Church or the Morrison Cancer Center.

