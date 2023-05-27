Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Dementia in 2023,” a Lunch & Learn program hosted by CountryHouse of Grand Island, is planned for noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Riverside Golf Club, 2820 Riverside Drive.

Presenting the program will be Dr. Daniel Murman, director of memory disorders and behavioral neurology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Murman will share information on the latest research and treatment options and will take questions from those who attend.

Space is limited, so RSVPs are requested; contact Christine Hollister, senior living consultant, at 308-267-4599 or chollister@countryhouse.net

CountryHouse focuses exclusively on providing memory care to those with cognitive challenges due to a dementia diagnosis. Programs include day stay services, respite and recovery stays, free support groups, free educational events and more. For more information on CountryHouse Residence, visit countryhouse.net.