One person died after striking a cow with a vehicle on Highway 79 near Valparaiso, Nebraska, early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 79 at about 5:15 a.m. Friday. The crash took place near the small village of Valparaiso, which is about 22 miles north of Lincoln.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 5:14 a.m., a 2006 Buick Rendezvous was traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. The Buick left the roadway after striking the cow and crashed into a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant and has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.