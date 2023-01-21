Driver responsible for deaths of two Gretna women, unborn child to serve at least 16 years

A 22-year-old Omaha man will spend at least 16 years in prison for causing the deaths of two women and an unborn child last year while driving drunk at over 100 mph.

Zachary Paulison had a blood alcohol level of more than two times the legal limit when his Ford F-250 pickup collided with a Nissan SUV at 192nd and F Streets on March 31, 2022, prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said. The Nissan’s occupants, Amanda Schook, 38, and Sara Zimmerman, 37, who was eight months pregnant, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a case that demands extensive and consecutive prison sentences,” Lindberg told Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty. “Zachary Paulison made a decision that killed three people.”

Omaha police said Paulison was traveling at 102 to 104 mph with a BAC of .161% after drinking at two bars. Lindberg said the then-21-year-old had been drinking at one bar in west Omaha and then went to a second, where a bartender later offered to call him a ride. He refused.

About 11 p.m. that night, a video from Elkhorn South High School showed Paulison’s pickup truck headed south on 204th Street. Another motorist estimated Paulison passed him going 80 to 90 mph.

Paulison turned east onto F Street at speeds topping 100 mph. Lindberg said software from the F-250 showed Paulison’s pickup reached 104.7 mph five seconds before the crash, then 102 mph immediately before. The pickup’s software showed his throttle at 100%, meaning Paulison didn’t hit the brakes before impact.

Doughtery said Paulison will serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole. He must be released after serving 18½ years, followed by a lengthy revocation of his driver’s license. He also must install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle to prevent drunken driving.

“Mr. Paulison was driving in such a fashion that he was going to kill whoever he hit,” Lindberg said. “The people in that (Nissan) were not recognizable,” noting that police had to ask relatives where the women had dental work done to confirm their identities.