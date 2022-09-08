Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.

Last week, there was no exceptional drought anywhere in eastern Nebraska. This week, parts of more than a dozen northeastern counties are touched by exceptional drought, and it's now as far south as Dodge and Colfax counties. It's the first time in nearly 10 years there has been exceptional drought in the eastern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of southern Lancaster County are now in severe drought; two weeks ago, the county was completely drought free. Lincoln has received less than one inch of rain over the past two months and had its fifth-driest August on record.

The city of Hickman on Wednesday instituted a 10-day voluntary water restriction because of the increasing drought conditions.

"The goal is to reduce peak demands by 50%, reduce overall consumption by 25%, and to protect the city's water supply for fire protection use," the city said in a notice on its website.

The Weather Service said Omaha officials also have requested voluntary water restrictions.

Lancaster County actually is in better shape than many places. According to the Weather Service, Norfolk experienced its fourth-driest June-August period, with a precipitation deficit of more than 6 inches, and the city is currently on pace to have its driest year on record. Kearney had its driest August on record, while McCook had its second-driest.

The drought is making things tough for the state's farmers and ranchers.

Dozens of the state's counties have been declared either primary or secondary disaster areas because of drought, and 84% of topsoil in the state is either short or very short of moisture, a percentage which is double the 10-year average.

According to the Nebraska Farm Bureau, more than 60% of the state's corn crop and more than half the soybean crop is rated fair or worse, while nearly 80% of pasture land is in poor or very poor condition.

UNL's Drought Mitigation Center said in its weekly analysis that drought impacts in Nebraska and other Plains states include "reduced crop yields, poor pasture conditions, and the need for supplemental feeding of livestock."

The Weather Service said some areas of northeast Nebraska could see total crop losses.

It also noted that the current drought situation was exacerbated by recent intense heat.

Thursday was the fifth day this month with a high above 90 degrees in Lincoln, and it's been even hotter out west. Chadron, Scottsbluff and Valentine all topped 100 on three straight days, while Sidney topped triple digits on back-to-back days.

The good news is there could be some relief on the way. A cold front moving through the state on Friday will bring cooler temperatures and chances for rain. Many areas of the state will see highs only in the 60s and 70s, and the National Weather Service says areas of northeast Nebraska could see 1-2 inches of rain.

Lincoln's forecast calls for a high in the upper 80s on Friday, dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Up to an inch of rain is possible on Saturday.