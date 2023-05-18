Drought conditions improved over the past week in most of Nebraska, thanks to heavy rains.

The percentage of every drought category shrunk statewide, with the biggest improvement in the extreme drought category. Last week, 48% of the state was in extreme drought or worse. This week, it dropped to 16.5%.

Extreme drought completely disappeared from much of southwest and north-central Nebraska, which were areas that received several inches of rain last week.

For example, North Platte got more than 3 inches last week and has received 5.6 inches so far in May, more than triple its average for the first half of May. The heavy rain completely eliminated extreme drought in Lincoln County, which had covered nearly 87% of the county the previous week.

O'Neill, in Holt County, also got more than 3 inches last week and is at 4.5 inches for the month so far, more than twice its average. Consequently, extreme drought in the county also dropped from nearly 87% to zero.

However, not all areas were as lucky.

In Lancaster County, which was mostly missed by last week's storms, extreme drought grew, from less than 52% last week to more than 58% this week.

Lincoln received only 0.33 of an inch of rain from last week's storms and has gotten only 0.49 inches this month, more than 2 inches below average for the month.

After a wet start to the winter, with above-average precipitation in January and February, the tap has been turned off.

Since the beginning of March, Lincoln's total precipitation is 1.53 inches; the average during that time frame is nearly 7 inches.

There was a chance for rain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning, and longer-term forecasts indicate above-average rain is possible the rest of the month for pretty much the entire state.