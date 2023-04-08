All season long on Saturdays, the Nebraska offense and pitcher Jace Kaminska have worked in tandem.

Neither were at their best on a sunny afternoon in Ann Arbor. Michigan drilled Kaminska for a season-high six runs early, and Nebraska's hitters failed to convert enough run-scoring chances in an 8-6 loss to the Wolverines.

Kaminska entered the contest with an impressive 2.77 ERA but was never able to establish a consistent rhythm Saturday. The Wolverines loaded the bases on their first trip through the order and capitalized with a two-RBI double, followed by a four-run frame that knocked Kaminska out of the game after 1 2/3 innings.

Kaminska’s most recent start against Abilene Christian was previously his shortest of the season at four innings, and the six runs he surrendered on Saturday surpassed a previous high of five runs allowed.

“The fastball command wasn’t there obviously, and he had a very taxing first inning where he held them from getting the lead,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said on the Huskers Radio Network. “Those 30-plus pitches really got to him in the second inning.”

Nebraska’s (17-10-1, 3-2 Big Ten) only lead of the game came in the top of the first, when the Huskers plated two runs without needing a hit. Shortstop Brice Matthews turned a leadoff walk into a run on the base paths, and Nebraska added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage.

Nebraska eventually managed to generate hits but couldn’t always convert those opportunities. The Huskers left the bases loaded in the second inning before stranding a pair of runners in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

“We kind of let the ‘almost’ swings define us today; there were some balls that we hit that were caught right up against the fence,” Bolt said. “We had an opportunity in a lot of those innings there, we’d score one but then we’d leave a couple more out there.”

Second baseman Max Anderson tried his hardest to keep the Huskers in the game with a solo home run in the fifth inning and an RBI double that trimmed Michigan’s lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning.

That was the closest Nebraska would get in its comeback effort. Jackson Brockett went four-plus innings without allowing a run in a strong relief appearance, but Michigan eventually caught up to him with a pair of RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings.

Nebraska’s final rally in the eighth inning was emblematic of its overall day at the plate. The Huskers worked a pair of runs that once again cut Michigan’s lead to two, but a strikeout with the bases loaded ended the scoring threat. Nebraska put together eight hits and eight walks but hit just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners in the game.

Nebraska can still go for a series win over Michigan when the two teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday. Left-hander Will Walsh is coming off a stretch of strong performances and will get the call for his first weekend start of the season.

“Our goal is to win the league, and you’ve gotta win series, that’s the bottom line,” Bolt said. “We’ve got to come out with a little better approach with runners in scoring position, and we need Walsh to get us off to a good start.”